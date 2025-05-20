Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: filed a court motion asking District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to order Apple to approve Fortnite for the US App Store, in another escalation of the ongoing legal battle between the two companies.

° From AppleInsider: The iPhone 17 Air’s battery life could be very low compared to a normal iPhone, with a leaker claiming it will have a capacity of just 2,800mAh.

° From the Wall Street Journal (a subscription is required to read the entire article): Amazon, Apple, Google are all being accused of abusing legal privilege in battles to strip away their power.

° From 9to5Mac: U.S. users can now purchase audiobooks in Spotify’s iOS app.

° From Bloomberg: Apple manufacturing parter Foxconn has invested $1.5 billion into a manufacturing plant in India.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode the panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Marty Jencius, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Eric Bolden, Jim Rea, and Jeff Gamet explore the enhanced AirTag sharing feature reinforcing Apple’s privacy-first approach while maintaining functionality.

