Last month Chinese shipments of iPhones and other mobile devices to the U.S. hit their lowest levels since 2011, according to Investing.com.

Exports of smartphones slumped by 72% to a little under $700 million during the month, a greater drop than the 21% decline in overall Chinese goods shipped to the U.S.. Investing.com notes that the U.S. recently ratcheted up levies on Chinese imports to 145%, sparking retaliatory duties of 125% by Beijing and exacerbating concerns that a protracted trade war between the world’s two largest economies could drive up prices and dent growth.

The investing.com report echoes an April 18 report by the IDC research group that said Apple’s iPhone shipments in China declined by 9% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025. The tech giant sold 9.8 million smartphone in China for quarter one compared to 10.8 million in quarter one of 2024. Apple now has 13.7% of the Chinese smartphone market compared to 15.6% in the first quarter of 2024.

