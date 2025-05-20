Fortune has revealed its 2025 list of the Most Powerful Women in Business, and Deirdre O’Brien, makes the list for the seventh time.

While more than 50 women lead Fortune 500 companies, only 20 Fortune 500 CEOs are on our list—a reflection of just how competitive it has become. Just over half the list is made up of women working in the U.S.; 48 are based in other nations, with 19 countries and territories represented. Sixteen executives are newcomers, and the rest range from seasoned veterans to next-gen execs.

O’Brien ranks 67th on this year’s list. Here’s what Fortune has to say about the long-time Apple exec: An Apple veteran of over 35 years, Deirdre O’Brien manages the tech giant’s retail teams as senior vice president, leading the way on its global retail expansion, including in emerging markets. She oversees a diverse range of functions, from training and development at Apple University to diversity and inclusion, compensation, benefits, and more. In March, O’Brien added Apple’s top people manager spot to her retail duties, returning to a role she’d held from 2017 to 2023. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and an MBA from San Jose State University.

Over the past year, O’Brien has overseen store openings in the U.S., China, Spain, and Sweden, as well as the launch of Apple’s first-ever retail location in Malaysia; further openings in India, the U.S., Japan, and the UAE are slated for later in 2025.

