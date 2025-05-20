Apple will open its Artificial Intelligence models to developers to use in their apps, reports Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

The article says the plan is designed to spur new apps. Gurman says Apple will introduce a new software development kit (SDK) in iOS 19 that will make it easier for app creators to add AI features.

iOS 19, along with updates to iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and visionOS will be previewed at June’s Worldwide Developer Conference, which will run June 9-13. They’ll likely be available to users sometime around September.

