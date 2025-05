Apple has updated its Sports app to version 2.8. Here are the company’s release notes:

Two matches, one winner. Follow the Relegation Playoff to find out who keeps their place in the Bundesliga.

Standings are now available on league pages. See how your teams stack up at a glance.

Goal scorers are now highlighted at the top of every NHL game for faster and easier updates.You can download Apple Sports on the App Store.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today