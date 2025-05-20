Apple has unveiled the lineup for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), including the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union.

Taking place June 9-13, the free online conference will bring the global Apple developer community together to provide insights into the latest Apple tools, technologies, and features. Throughout the week, developers around the world can connect with Apple engineers, designers, and evangelists, and watch more than 100 sessions that Apple says “will help them discover the newest enhancements to build platform-differentiating apps and games across Apple products.” Apple will also welcome more than 1,000 developers and students to celebrate in person during a special event at Apple Park on June 9.

WWDC25 kicks off with a first look at the updates coming to Apple platforms. The June 9 Keynote will be available to stream on apple.com, the Apple TV app, and the Apple YouTube channel starting at 10 a.m. (Pacific). On-demand playback will be available after the conclusion of the stream.

Following the Keynote, the 1 p.m. Platforms State of the Union will take a deeper dive into the new tools that will further empower Apple developers, including advances across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS. The Platforms State of the Union will be available to stream on the Apple Developer app, website, and Apple Developer YouTube channel. On-demand playback will be available after the conclusion of the stream.

Developers can access all WWDC content on the WWDC25 website, Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website, and Apple Developer YouTube channel.

