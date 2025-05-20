The Middle East smartphone market (excluding Turkey) started 2025 on a subdued trajectory. However, it was good news for Apple

According to Canalys, smartphone shipments in the Middle East fell 4% year-on-year to 11.7 million units in quarter one (Q1) 2025. After a strong rebound in 2024, the market is cooling amid softened retail demand and cautious consumption in early 2025, according to the research group.

Compounding the challenge, falling oil prices, intensified by new US tariffs, threaten to place oil-dependent economies under financing strain, further weakening regional sentiment, according to Canalys.

As for Apple, it delivered 10% growth in quarter one, supported by strong uptake of the iPhone 16, BNPL-led affordability and deeper retail access. The tech giant now has 11% of the Middle East (excluding Turkey) smartphone market share based on Q1 sales of 1.3 million iPhones. That compares to sales of 1.2 million iPhones and 9% market share in Q1 of 2024.

