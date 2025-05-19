Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple has stopped signing the iPadOS 17.7.7 update that was released earlier this week for devices unable to run versions of iPadOS 18, meaning that users will not be able to install the update even if they see it available in Software Update.

° From AppleInsider: Fortnite developer Epic Games claims that Apple has not only failed to approve the app for the US, but it has now even removed it from the European Union App Store.

° From TechCrunch: Creator platform Patreon has to modify its app to comply with Apple’s guidelines after a recent update allowed U.S. users to make purchases via the web.

° From Bloomberg (as subscription is required to read the entire article): Trump says the US will set tariff rates for other nations in the coming weeks.

° From MacVoices Live!: This MacVoices Live! discussion starts with Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Marty Jencius, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Eric Bolden, Jim Rea, and Jeff Gamet examining another piece of app store legislation, questioning its logic, potential impact, and the recurring influence of major players like Epic and Spotify.

