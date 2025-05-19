As noted by AppleInsider, Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is still not approved on the US App Store, and a federal judge has ordered Apple to explain in very short order why it’s defying the anti-steering court order in the ongoing dispute.

In a new filing, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers called out the tech giant for not following an injunction issued earlier in the case. Epic claims Apple is dragging its feet in approving Fortnite on the US app store, and the judge seems to agree.

In a ruling issued on April 29, the judge found Apple in willful violation of a 2021 injunction designed to stop the company’s anticompetitive App Store practices. According to the 80-page order, Apple “thwarted the injunction’s goals” by imposing new fees and obstacles that continued to stifle competition, despite clear instructions from the court.

The judge didn’t just sanction Apple — she referred the matter to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for possible criminal contempt proceedings. The court has barred Apple from charging its 27% commission on external purchases and ordered it to immediately stop interfering with developers’ ability to communicate alternative payment options to users.

The judge pointed out that Apple hasn’t received permission from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal to delay compliance. Despite that, Apple still hasn’t followed through.

If Apple and Epic don’t resolve the issue quickly, the two companies will have to face off in person once again. Specifically, an Apple official will have to appear, in person, in court on May 27, reports AppleInsider. Apple has until May 21 to file a response explaining its side. If Apple files a response, Epic will have until May 23 to respond.

