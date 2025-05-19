Despite drastic changes — and even reductions — in his responsibilities, Apple’s John Giannandrea isn’t going anywhere, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman and Drake Bennett.

In March Mike Rockwell, Apple’s head of the Technology Development Group who spearheaded the developer of the Apple Vision Pro, took control of the Siri team following the “personalized Siri” fiasco/missing Apple Intelligence fiasco. He reports to Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

Gurman said Apple CEO has “lost confidence” ion Giannandrea’s ability to “execute on product development.” Giannandrea will now oversee artificial intelligence research and development in general. Still Giannandrea retains oversight of AI research, the development and improvement of large language models, the AI analysts, and some infrastructure teams. From the Bloomberg report: Insiders say that some Apple executives have discussed the idea of shrinking Giannandrea’s role still further or of him being put on a path to retirement (he’s 60), but that Federighi and others have concerns that if he leaves, the prized researchers and engineers he brought in would follow him out the door.

At least for now, Giannandrea is staying on, telling colleagues he doesn’t want to leave before the company’s AI work is in proper shape. He’s also professed to them that he’s relieved Siri is now someone else’s problem.

