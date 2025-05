As noted by MacRumors, Apple has released iPadOS 17.7.8, an update that is designed for iPad users who can’t install the latest iPadOS 18 update.

According to Apple’s release notes, the update includes security fixes. The update works with the sixth-generation ‌iPad‌, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and the second-generation 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. It can be downloaded by going to the Software Update section in the Settings app on eligible devices.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today