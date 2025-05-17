Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of May 12-15.

° Apple is purportedly planning a monumental year for new devices in 2027.

° Apple reportedly plans a nifty feature for iOS 19 that will save time when interacting with and syncing with public Wi-Fi networks.

° With the shift of iPhone assembly for the US market from China to India, Apple saw a big increase in its exports from India in April.

° Apple has released macOS Sequoia 15.5, iOS 18.5, iPadOS 18.5, tvOS 18.5, and visionOS 2.5.

° Apple maintained its leadership in the tablet market in the first quarter, posting a 14% year-on-year growth with 13.7 million iPads shipped.

° Apple has unveiled accessibility features coming later this year for its various operating systems.

° Apple iPhone shipments in Vietnam grew 37% year-over-year in the first quarter.

° Apple has worked on a new standard with Synchron on a brain-computer interface that, among other things, aids folks with disabilities.

° Apple Music is joining forces with UMG to introduce Sound Therapy, an audio wellness collection designed to help listeners attain clearer focus, deeper relaxation, and better sleep.

° The 20th anniversary iPhone may have a curved, mostly glass design and a new memory technology dubbed “Mobile High-Reverse Memory (HBM).”

° A new study by GoDaddy shows that Gen Z and Millennials want to be able to make purchase online with digital wallets such as Apple Pay.

° Apple’s iPhone sell-in grew 42% year-over-year in March as it rushed units into the US to avoid tariff issues.

° I find this a little dubious, but Apple placed fifth in IDC’s Trust Perception Index for personal computer vendors.

° Apple says Apple Maps now makes it even easier for users to search and discover top-ranked restaurants, hotels, golf courses, and more.

° CarPlay Ultra, the next generation of CarPlay, is available with new Aston Martin vehicle orders in the U.S. and Canada.

° Apple is among seven brands with the largest trademark portfolio lists, according to the Trademark filing trends 2025 report.

° Apple retains its title as the world’s most valuable brand for the fourth year based on consumer perceptions and financial performance.

