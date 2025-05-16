Agathe Rousselle, who broke out in 2021 Cannes Palme d’Or winning body-horror “Titane,” and Sallie Harmsen (“Blade Runner 2049”) have joined the cast of Apple TV+ heist series “12 12 12,” alongside Anthony Mackie, Jamie Dornan and Kali Reis, who also produce, reports Deadline. Jack Kesy and Kali Reis also star.

Here’s how the series is described: Co-produced by Skydance Television and Anonymous Content, “12 12 12” unfolds across three timelines of a heist: the 12 months of planning, the 12 hours of the heist, and the 12 days following the heist. The series follows a disgraced FBI agent (Anthony Mackie) and an American career criminal (Jamie Dornan) who play a zero-sum game of cat and mouse across Europe. At the center of it all is the daring, epic raid on a bank vault deep beneath the streets of Zurich.

