° AngelQ has debuted what it says is “the safest and most powerful AI-assisted search for children”: the AngelQ App. Parents can download it on the Apple App Store.

° Trellus Marketplace, an e-commerce platform dedicated entirely to Long Island small businesses, has launched across desktop, iOS (Apple App Store), and Android (Google Play), offering “a seamless shopping experience for customers who want to support local from anywhere.”

° Online protection company McAfee has introduced McAfee’s Scam Detector, a new feature that automatically identifies scams across text, email, and video. It’s available in all core McAfee plans at no extra cost.

° Bond Sports, an all-in-one platform for sports and fitness facilities and associated programming, has launched Bond ID, a digital pass that makes customer check-ins faster, easier, and more efficient. With it, every customer receives a scannable QR code for themselves and their family that can be accessed through their Bond profile and saved directly to their Apple Wallet or Google Wallet.

° Diesel Laptops, which specializes in commercial truck diagnostic solutions, has rolled out its Diesel Repair mobile app for iOS and Android devices. It provides repair information into the hands of technicians wherever the job takes them.

° Yardi has debuted its RentCafe CRM IQ Mobile App for iOS and Android devices. The app “enables leasing professionals and onsite staff to manage leads, perform follow-ups and communicate from anywhere.”

