Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple has begun placing prominent warning labels on EU App Store listings that use alternative payment methods.

° From AppleInsider: President Trump says he has a “little problem with Tim Cook,” apparently because Foxconn — a company that Cook is not the CEO of — has been expanding factories in India for years.

° From 9to5Mac: An Apple Music tool for importing playlists from Spotify and more looks to be rolling out.

° From Apple’s YouTube channel: Apple has shared new videos that highlight the upcoming Accessibility features that the company plans to introduce with iOS 19 and macOS 16.

° From Apple’s YouTube channel: Palme d’Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda joins Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” campaign with a touching sci-fi short.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode Mapcreator CEO Robbert Klaver talks about new integrations that bring live data and map creation directly into newsroom systems like EPS and Adobe.

