As noted by AppleInsider, the Japanese Fair Trade Commission (FTC) is planning several proposals that would emulate Europe’s App Store regulations regarding Big Tech firms such as Apple and Google.

The country’s FTC has issued what its announcement calls draft subordinate legislations. The Act is tentatively scheduled for full enforcement on December 18, 2025. They are all part of Japan’s Mobile Software Competition Act, and a summary document shows that the new law says Apple and Google must:

Allow third-party app stores

Allow alternative payment

Not favor their own apps or services

Allow users to choose their default apps

Enable users to freely move between apps and platforms

Allow developers to utilize the same OS functions as Apple and Google.

