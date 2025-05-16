“Murderbot,” a comedic thriller series starring and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Alexander Skarsgård, debuts today on Apple TV+.

Hailing from Academy Award nominees Chris and Paul Weitz, the 10-episode series premieres globally with the first two episodes. They’ll be followed by new episodes every Friday through July 11.

Based on Martha Wells’ bestselling Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series “The Murderbot Diaries,” “Murderbot” is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Played by Skarsgård, Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.

The ensemble cast also includes Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones and Tamara Podemski.

