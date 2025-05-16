Here are some of the latest accessory and hardware announcements of the week:

° WITHit has released three new band styles and colorways for Apple Watches just in time for summer. The summer lineup includes the Honeycomb Stainless Steel Band ($75), the Stainless Steel with Silicone Band ($75), and the Straight Edge Link Band ($75).

° Nyrius, which specializes in connectivity solutions, has launched its newest products: the Orion Prime Wireless HDMI Transmitters (TDD20 and TDD21), now available on Nyrius.com and Amazon. These plug-and-play devices let you stream Full HD 1080p wirelessly – no Wi-Fi, apps, or drivers required.

