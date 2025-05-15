Starting this weekend, Xfinity customers can enjoy all the action of Sunday Night Soccer on MLS Season Pass free, with no additional subscriptions required.

The weekly matches will be available within the channel guide on Xfinity X1 and the Xfinity Stream app throughout the duration of the season, making them easy for customers to find and discover alongside all their other favorite sports channels.

Today’s announcement is the latest development in Comcast’s and Apple’s partnership to deliver Xfinity customers a viewing experience for MLS Season Pass, which features every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more. Xfinity currently offers free access to MLS 360 for all Xfinity customers and integrates every MLS Season Pass match into the channel guide on X1 and the Stream app.

MLS Sunday Night Soccer on X1 and Stream will launch Sunday, May 18, just in time for MLS’s special Rivalry Week double header. At 7 p.m. ET, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF take on Orlando City SC, followed by MLS’s biggest rivalry when LA Galaxy meets LAFC.

All Sunday Night Soccer matches on Xfinity will be available in both English and Spanish with enhanced production and dedicated studio programming. Customers will be able to quickly find the matches within the soccer hub on X1 and Stream. X1 customers can also say “MLS” into their voice remote to start watching, according to Vito Forlenza, Vice President, Sports Entertainment, Comcast.

