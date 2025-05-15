Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Gear Patrol: Your Apple TV just got an important home theater upgrade.

° From MacRumors: As WWDC 2025 approaches, Apple has updated its Developer app to prepare for the week-long event.

° From AppleInsider: Apple has published two new research papers on its Machine Learning blog, detailing an AI model for improved photogrammetry and another that acts as a video-related personal assistant.

° From 9to5Mac: An Apple Maps has rolled out that will let you explore the F1 Monaco Grand Prix circuit in 3D, thanks to a combination of a Detailed City Update and features specific to the Monaco Grand Prix.

° From The MacObserver: Apple’s new AI model, Matrix3D, can create detailed 3D scenes from just three photos.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the panel of huck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Marty Jencius, Mark Fuccio, Eric Bolden, Jim Rea, and Jeff Gamet analyze Tim Cook’s recent comments on Siri and Apple Intelligence from the latest earnings call, debating whether Apple overpromised on AI capabilities.

