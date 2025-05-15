Five-time Emmy winner Michael J. Fox is returning to acting with a major guest-starring role on the upcoming third season of Apple TV+’s hit comedy series “Shrinking,” reports Deadline.

The series stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Details around Fox’s role are being kept under wraps but it may be connected to the character arc of Ford’s therapist Paul Rhoades. It was revealed at the end of Season 1 that Paul has Parkinson’s, a disease Fox has been battling for three and a half decades.

Starring Segel and Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” follows grieving therapist Jimmy (played by Segel), who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. In addition to Segel and Ford, “Shrinking” stars Emmy Award nominee Christa Miller, Emmy Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

The first two seasons are now streaming on Apple TV+. The series is co-created by Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein.

