Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for the all-new family musical special for kids and parents, “Lulu Is a Rhinoceros,” set to premiere globally on Friday, May 30.

Here’s how it’s described: Based on the beloved children’s book of the same name by father-daughter duo Jason and Allison Flom, “Lulu Is a Rhinoceros” is an empowering pop musical family event about kindness, acceptance and embracing one’s true self.

Lulu is a rhinoceros — that’s who she sees when she looks in the mirror. On a quest to spread kindness, fun-loving Lulu embarks on the adventure of a lifetime, powered by new friends, courage and catchy songs!

The special is led by a voice cast, including Auliʻi Cravalho as Lulu (“Moana”), Tony Award winner Alex Newell as Cory (“Glee”), Emmy Award nominee Dulé Hill as Flom Flom (“Psych”), Paul Rust as Finn (“Love”) and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Hip-Hop (“Ghosts”).

