Kantar, a marketing data and analytics company, had launched its 20th edition of BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands, which ranks brands based on consumer perceptions and financial performance.

Apple retains its top position for the fourth year with a brand value of $1.3 trillion, up 28% on the previous year. The only trillion-dollar brand in the ranking, Apple represents more than 12% of the total value of the Global Top 100. Other highlights from the report:

ChatGPT premiers in 60th place, the highest newcomer since NVIDIA in 2021, but may face strong competition as brands like Google and Microsoft respond to its first-mover advantage.

Amazon’s brand value has soared by 50% to $866 billion, thanks to its strong positioning around convenience and affordability allowing it to thrive in a challenging economy.

Instagram and TikTok have posted impressive growth of 101% and 25% respectively. They reflect the continued influence of social media in shaping consumer habits and delivering direct-to-consumer e-commerce sale

The top companies on the list are, in descending order, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, NVIDIA, Facebook, Instagram, McDonald’s, Oracle, and Visa.

According to Kantar, US brands now comprise 82% of the total value of the Global Top 100, up from 63% in 2006, but a rise among Chinese brands and volatility caused by escalating tariffs could threaten this order. Chinese brands have doubled their value over the past 20 years, now accounting for 6% of the overall value of the Global Top 100. These shifts have come at the expense of European brands, which for now account for only 7% of the Global Top 100 (down from 26% in 2006).

