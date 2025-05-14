Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Earlier this week, Mark Gurman said that Apple has a “product renaissance” coming in 2027. But we won’t have to wait that long for major new launches, as 2026 is expected to bring three especially exciting product upgrades too. Here’s what’s coming.

° From AppleInsider: Firms protesting against Apple’s App Store rules keep saying they’re looking out for our interests as users, but it’s solely about their profits, and to make that money they are fighting to remove what protects us from scams.

° From Macworld: Apple’s months-old C1 modem has a serious security flaw. iPhone 16e owners should update to iOS 18.5 right now to patch it.

° From Cult of Mac: Here’s how to claim your settlement from Apple Siri class action lawsuit.

° From MacRumors: According to German site iPhone Ticker, some PayPal customers in Germany have access to PayPal as an alternative to Apple Pay.

° From TechCrunch: Google says that the RCS messaging standard now supports over a billion messages per day in the U.S.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, On The Road to Macstock Conference and Expo Brett Terpstra previews his upcoming talk on Mastodon, highlighting its benefits over traditional social media platforms.

