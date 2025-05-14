Chinese e-commerce platforms are offering discounts of up to 2,530 yuan (about US$351) on Apple’s latest iPhone 16 models, an effort to spur sales as first-quarter shipments by the U.S. tech giant fell further in its second-largest market, reports Reuters.

Apple’s iPhone shipments in China declined by 9% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025, according to new data from IDC.

The tech giant sold 9.8 million smartphone in China for quarter one compared to 10.8 million in quarter one of 2024. Apple now has 13.7% of the Chinese smartphone market compared to 15.6% in the first quarter of 2024.

Ahead of it in the country are Xiaomi (18.6% market share), Huawei (18% market share), OPPO (15.7% market share), and vivo (14.4% market share).

“The US-China tensions have fueled unsettling news, but the silver lining is that the first quarter’s growth gave market players a better position to deal with any challenges in the rest of the year,” said Will Wong, senior research manager for Client Devices at IDC Asia/Pacific. “Xiaomi stood out as it regained the top spot after nearly a decade, a resurgence largely fueled by government subsidies that resonated with its value-conscious customer base, ” added Wong. “Apple, on the other hand, declined as its premium pricing structure prevented it from capitalizing on the subsidies.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related