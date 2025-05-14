Apple TV+ has announced “Not a Box,” a new animated preschool series that will debut next month.

It premiers globally on Friday, June 13. The series is inspired by the beloved, award-winning children’s picture book of the same name by the New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Antoinette Portis.

Here’s how “Not a Box” is described: Get creative with bright-eyed bunny Riley! With just one cardboard box, Riley imagines magical worlds — full of new friends and fantastic adventures.

With Isabel Birch as Riley and Ian James Corlett (“Dragon Ball Z”) as Adult, the eight-episode series invites young viewers and their families to create, explore and celebrate as they step into a rich world of environments, characters and encounters that is as limitless as their imaginations.

