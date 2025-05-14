Apple has announced that, starting today, Apple Maps makes it even easier for users to search and discover top-ranked restaurants, hotels, golf courses, and more, with the addition of rankings and insights from expert sources.

Users can now view and search for MICHELIN-starred, Green Star, and Bib Gourmand restaurants — along with MICHELIN Key hotels — starting in the U.S., with support for additional regions coming in the future. Soon, rankings and insights from The Infatuation and Golf Digest will also be added to Maps, with more expert sources to follow.

With this update, place cards will now reflect distinctions, descriptions, and images from expert sources. Additionally, for select hotels, users can now book directly from Maps, with the option to schedule restaurant reservations through MICHELIN and tee times through Supreme Golf coming soon.

