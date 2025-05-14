A variety of companies including Apple have come together under the leadership of the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) to confront one of the most pressing challenges of the digital age: ensuring a safe, trusted, and counterfeit-free online marketplace.

Today in San Diego, the IACC launched its Marketplace Advisory Council (MAC), a forum that sets a new standard for cross-industry collaboration in the fight against fakes, according to Bob Barchiesi, president of the IACC.

MAC unites a distinguished group of participants, including Alibaba Group, Amazon, DHGate, eBay, Meta, Mercado Libre, Shopee, and Temu, alongside payment partners Mastercard, PayPal, and Visa. Global brands participating in the initiative include Calvin Klein, Ford, Motion Picture Association, Adidas, Merck, Chanel, Colgate-Palmolive, Tenneco, Disney, ESA, Estée Lauder, Apple, John Deere, Burberry, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co., Nike, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and Zimmermann.

The IACC is a not-for-profit organization “dedicated to combating intellectual property theft and representing the interests of global brands across all sectors.”

