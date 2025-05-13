Apple Music is joining forces with Universal Music Group (UMG) to introduce Sound Therapy, an audio wellness collection designed to help listeners attain clearer focus, deeper relaxation, and better sleep.

“Every day, people around the world make Apple Music part of their daily routine, and we’ve seen incredible engagement around our personalized mood playlists and the new Apple Music Chill radio station,” Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s co-head, says in a press release. “Now, with Sound Therapy, we’re proud to work alongside UMG and Sollos to bring a new listening experience to Apple Music — one that’s grounded in artistry, shaped by innovation, and designed to support wellness.”

Available exclusively on Apple Music, Sound Therapy blends songs subscribers already know with special sound waves designed to enhance users’ daily routines, while retaining the artist’s original vision, she adds. Backed by scientific research and powered by UMG’s proprietary audio technologies, Sound Therapy harnesses the power of sound waves, psychoacoustics, and cognitive science to help listeners relax or focus the mind.

Michael Nash, UMG’s executive vice president and chief digital officer says the collection was crafted by a team of producers, scientists, and audio engineers at Sollos, a groundbreaking music-wellness venture incubated within UMG’s London offices.

Sound Therapy features extended, instrumental, and reimagined versions of popular tracks from artists such as Imagine Dragons, Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Ludovico Einaudi, AURORA, Jhené Aiko, Chelsea Cutler, and Jeremy Zucker, providing a premium listening experience.

Sound Therapy features three categories: Focus, Relax, and Sleep. Songs have been enhanced with auditory beats or colored noise to help encourage specific brain responses. Gamma waves and white noise — a whoosh-like combination of every sound frequency — may help with focusing; theta waves could aid in relaxation; and delta waves and pink noise — a deeper, gentler variation akin to rain or wind — might assist in achieving better sleep.

You can learn more about Sound Therapy from Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

