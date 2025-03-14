Two human rights groups have filed a legal complaint with the UK’s Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) in an attempt to quash the UK government’s demand for Apple to allow backdoor access to its encrypted data, according to the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article).

And yesterday it was reported that a bipartisan letter from the U.S. Congress to the President of the Investigatory Powers Tribunal demands that the IPT “remove the cloak of secrecy related to notices given to American technology companies by the United Kingdom.

All this brouhaha is because the British government has ordered that Apple give it blanket access to all encrypted user content uploaded to the cloud. The Washington Post (a subscription is required to read the article) said the secret order requires blanket access to protected cloud backups around the world and, if implemented, would undermine Apple’s privacy pledge to users.

