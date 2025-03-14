According to MacRumors, in the two weeks since the iPhone 16e debuted, some buyers have experienced a Bluetooth audio issue.

According to complaints from affected users across the Apple Support Community, Reddit, and X, audio being streamed from an iPhone 16e to a Bluetooth speaker periodically stutters or cuts out. It is unclear how widespread the problem is, and other iPhone models don’t appear to be affected, including the regular iPhone 16, notes MacRumors.

If you’re interested, you can shop the new iPhone 16e in-store and online starting today. Apple says the iPhone 16e joins the iPhone 16 family as its most affordable member, featuring “breakthrough battery life, the fast performance of the A18 chip, Apple Intelligence, and an integrated high-resolution 48MP 2-in-1 camera system.”

