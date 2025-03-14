It’s official: there will be a fourth season of “Ted Lasso, reports Radio Times.

Series star Jason Sudeikis confirmed the news on the New Heights podcast, and said they’re in the process of writing the anticipated fourth installment right now. This time the title character will coach a women’s team. When pressed on whether Ted is going to return to the US, Sudeikis brushed it off and said, “That’s too many questions,” but did joke and say that he can’t answer that question because he doesn’t yet know himself.

The 13-time Emmy-winning series starring Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammad, Jeremy Swift and Brett Goldstein wrapped up its third season in May 2023. As I’ve said multiple times, I think a fourth season is a bad idea. Sometimes a series ends as it should. That’s what happened with “Ted Lasso” and its title character.

