Apple TV+ boasted its fifth consecutive week on Nielsen’s streaming originals chart with “Severance” making it to fifth place, reaching a new weekly high of 681 million minutes viewed, reports Deadline.

Nielsen says 60% of viewing came from the second season, which indicates that, at this point, a large portion of the audience was either rewatching Season 1 or finding the show for the first time. That bodes well for the show’s continued placement on the Nielsen charts, notes Deadline.

