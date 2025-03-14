Apple says it will add support for a new Rich Communication Services (RCS) specification that includes end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for messages sent over the protocol in future software updates, according to MacRumors.

“End-to-end encryption is a powerful privacy and security technology that iMessage has supported since the beginning, and now we are pleased to have helped lead a cross industry effort to bring end-to-end encryption to the RCS Universal Profile published by the GSMA,” said an Apple spokesperson. “We will add support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messages to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS in future software updates.”

According to Tom Van Pelt, technical director of the GSMA Association (GSMA), says new specifications define how to apply MLS within the context of RCS. These procedures ensure that messages and other content such as files remain confidential and secure as they travel between clients.

“That means that RCS will be the first large-scale messaging service to support interoperable E2EE between client implementations from different providers,” Pelt says. “Together with other unique security features such as SIM-based authentication, E2EE will provide RCS users with the highest level of privacy and security for stronger protection from scams, fraud and other security and privacy threats.”

The GSMA is a global organization “unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change.”

