Apple has launched a new app called Surveyor, which, per Apple, “helps Apple improve Apple Maps by collecting data such as images of street signs and other roadside details, while on an assigned route.”

It requires iPhone 17 or later. However, Surveyor doesn’t seem to be designed for general use, but for use with companies that Apple partners with to assign mapping tasks. Downloading the app and opening it up directs users to “Open Partner App” to choose a task. Tapping on the option launches another app called Premise.

The Premise app offers a task marketplace that allows you to earn money for simple tasks. Users can take surveys, share local information like the location of construction zones or the price of milk at your local store, and explore your city to earn top rewards.

