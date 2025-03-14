Top U.S. tech, defense and energy companies including Apple and Boeing and Apple will join a large business mission to Vietnam next week, a list of participants seen by Reuters shows.

The article says it’s a “possible sign of confidence as the Southeast Asian country seeks to avoid U.S. trade tariffs.”

The annual mission organized by the US-ASEAN Business Council, an advocacy group, takes place this year as Vietnam is reviewing its duties on U.S. goods, including on liquefied natural gas, agriculture and high-tech products, while U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to impose more tariffs on trading partners.

Almost three years ago, Apple was in talks to make more Apple Watches and MacBooks in Vietnam for the first time. And in January 2021, Vietnam awarded a license to a unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn, Apple’s main manufacturing partner, to build a US$270 million plant to produce laptops and tablets such as Mac laptops and iPads.

