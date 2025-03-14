In an X post, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple should publicly address and offer an apology for the Apple Intelligence fiasco. And I think he’s right.

From his post: Developing great AI services was never going to happen overnight, so the delay of Apple Intelligence is entirely understandable. When Apple announced Apple Intelligence at last year’s WWDC, even though they knew it couldn’t be completed on schedule, this approach—which was not a good move—is still understandable given the pressure from the board and shareholders.

I think the worst part is that when it came time to admit that Apple Intelligence (Siri) development wasn’t going as planned, Apple chose to break the news to the world through an unofficial channel. This is how the world’s most valuable company handles a PR crisis.

What should Apple have done? The way Steve Jobs personally addressed the iPhone 4 antennagate PR crisis back in the day provides a great example.

Kuo’s opinion echos that of John Gruber. In a must-read “Daring Fireball” article, he said simply lied about what had accomplished in-house with Apple Intelligence.

You need to read all of John’s article (it’s that good), but the highlight is that he said the fiasco here is not that Apple is late on AI, and it’s also not that they had to announce an embarrassing delay on promised features last week. It’s that the company promised AI features that were nowhere near ready for real world use — despite what the company promised in (apparently fake) demos of Apple Intelligence features.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related