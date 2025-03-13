Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has added a new disclaimer on its website advertising delayed AI Siri features.

° From MacRumors: Apple is bringing support for the Apple Account Card in the Wallet app to the UK, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Sweden, and Austria.

° From Adweek: As Donald Trump settles back into the White House for his second term as president, another transition is taking place: Republicans are warming up to Big Tech.

° From wcctech: Apple’s new M3 Ultra chip inside the Mac Studio performed surprisingly well when handling DeepSeek R1 model with 671 billion parameters

° From Daring Fireball: A new system-wide UI look for iOS – let along macOS, too – would be a huge deal.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode the MacVoices panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Marty Jencius, Jeff Gamet, and Jim Rea covers Apple’s new child safety tools, emphasizing parental control and user privacy by minimizing data collection.

