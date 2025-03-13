The new Mac Studio models with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips support Low Power Mode, according to an Apple support document.

Low Power Mode reduces energy use to increase battery life. In MacOS Sequoia 15.1 or later, Low Power Mode also reduces fan noise for tasks requiring silent environments, and allows reduced power consumption if your Mac is always left on.

High Power Mode allows the fans to run at higher speeds. The additional cooling capacity may allow the system to deliver higher performance in very intensive workloads. When High Power Mode is enabled, you may hear additional fan noise.

High Power Mode can improve performance in graphics-intensive workflows such as color grading 8K ProRes 4444 and 8K DNxHR video. In video editing and 3D applications, you may experience smoother playback and faster exports in High Power Mode.

