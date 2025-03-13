Emmy winner Jeff Daniels has been tapped to recur opposite Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in the upcoming third season of Apple TV+’s comedy “Shrinking,” reports Deadline.

Starring Segel and Harrison Ford in one of his first television roles, “Shrinking” follows grieving therapist Jimmy (played by Segel), who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. In addition to Segel and Ford, “Shrinking” stars Emmy Award nominee Christa Miller, Emmy Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. Season two also features a guest star appearance by Brett Goldstein. Daniels will play Jimmy’s dad.

Apple has renewed “Shrinking” for a third season. The first two seasons are now streaming on Apple TV+. The series is cCo-created by Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein

