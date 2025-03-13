Apple saw Mac and iPad sales surge in India year-over-year as of quarter four of 2024. Mac sales grew 62.3% annually, while iPad sales grew 29% year-over-year.

New data from the Canalys research group says that India’s PC and tablet market maintained strong growth in quarter four (Q4) of 2024, up 6.4% year-on-year with total shipments reaching 4.6 million units.

Canalys says the overall growth in India’s PC and tablet market was driven by an 11% surge in notebook shipments, which hit 2.6 million units, and a 4.3% rise in tablets, which reached 1.1 million units, while desktop shipments declined 3.6% to 852,000 units. For the full year, the market grew 13%, surpassing 20 million units, led by a 41% surge in tablets, 5% growth in notebooks and a 1% rise in desktops.

Apple sold 239,000 Macs in the fourth quarter of 2024 for 6.9% market share. That compares to sales of 147,000 and 4.6% market share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Apple sold 182,000 iPads in the fourth quarter of 2024 for 16.5% market share. That compares to sales of 141,000 and 13.3% market share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Looking ahead, India’s PC and tablet market is set to grow 8% in 2025, with spillover demand from the refresh cycle driving another 5% growth in 2026, predicts Canalys.

