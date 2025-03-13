Joining a “more personalized Siri” and CarPlay 2, there’s another promised Apple product that’s missing in action: Swift Assist.

Here’s how it was described at last summer’s Worldwide Developer Conference: Swift Assist serves as a companion for all of a developer’s coding tasks, so they can focus on higher-level problems and solutions. It’s seamlessly integrated into Xcode, and knows the latest software development kits (SDKs) and Swift language features, so developers will always get the latest code features that blend perfectly into their projects. With Swift Assist, tasks like exploring new frameworks and experimenting with new ideas are just one request away. Swift Assist uses a powerful model that runs in the cloud — and like all Apple developer services, it is built with privacy and security in mind. Developers’ code is only used to process requests and never stored on servers, and Apple will not use it to train machine learning models.

MacRumors notes that Swift Assist never appeared in beta. Apple hasn’t announced that it’s been delayed or cancelled. The company has since released Xcode 16.3 beta 2, and as Michael Tsai points out, it’s not even mentioned in the release notes.

