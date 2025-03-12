Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: New MacBook Air and Mac Studio users who are expecting one of the machines later this week will need to install a day one software update to upgrade to the latest version of macOS Sequoia.

° From AppleInsider: Apple is set to discontinue support for the older version of its HomeKit architecture, meaning that users will be forced to upgrade with the release of iOS 18.4.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple Pay has been available in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar for a while now, but Apple has been working with local banking institutions to expand support even further. Apple Pay will soon be available to customers of more card networks in the UAE and Qatar.

° From The MacObserver: Will the Apple Watch Ultra 3 get a display upgrade? While a microLED display isn’t in the cards, it may feature a brighter and more efficient display.

° From Macworld: macOS 15.4 makes it harder to see how much storage Apple Intelligence uses.

° From Cult of Mac: New M4 MacBook Air reviews find it’s one of Apple’s most compelling laptop updates in recent memory — not because of revolutionary changes, but due to thoughtful refinements and a surprising price reduction.

