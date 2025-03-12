The M4 MacBook Air, M4 Mac Studio, and new iPads are now available for pickup at Apple retail stores.

The new MacBook Air features the performance of the M4 chip, up to 18 hours of battery life, a new 12MP Center Stage camera, and a lower starting price.

It also offers support for up to two external displays in addition to the built-in display, 16GB of starting unified memory, and the capabilities of macOS Sequoia with Apple Intelligence. The new MacBook Air now comes in an all-new color — sky blue, a metallic light blue that joins midnight, starlight, and silver.

It also now starts at just US$999 — $100 less than before — and $899 for education. There are two sizes to choose from: 13 inches and 15 inches. You can find all the details here.

The new Mac Studio is the most powerful Mac ever made, featuring M4 Max and the new M3 Ultra chip. Apple says the Mac Studio is a powerhouse for AI, capable of running large language models (LLMs) with over 600 billion parameters entirely in memory, thanks to its advanced GPU and up to 512GB of unified memory with M3 Ultra — the most ever in a personal computer. It’s also built for Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system. You can find more details here.

The new Mac Studio is powered by M4 Max and M3 Ultra processors.

The new iPad Air sports a M3 processor that Apple claims is nearly 2x faster compared to iPad Air with M1, and up to 3.5x faster than iPad Air with A14 Bionic. Its available in two sizes (11 inches and 13 inches) and four finishes.

Apple has introduced a new iPad Air with an M3 (not M4) chip “built for Apple Intelligence.”

Apple has also released a new Magic Keyboard for the revised tablet. It sports a new 14-key function row that allows easy access to features like screen brightness and volume controls. The new Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically, and the Smart Connector immediately connects power and data without the need for Bluetooth; a machined aluminum hinge also includes a USB-C connector for charging. The Magic Keyboard costs US$269 for the 11-inch model and $319 for the 13-inch mode.

Apple has also updated the plain ol’ iPad with double the starting storage and the A16 chip. Compared to the previous generation, the updated iPad with A16 is nearly 30%faster, Apple claims.

You can find more info here.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related