Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple has pulled an ad for the iPhone 16 that depicted a “more personal Siri,” following the company’s admission last week that it is delaying some of the Apple Intelligence Siri features that it originally expected to release in iOS 18.

° From AppleInsider: Epic Games insists that Apple flouted its App Store anti-steering injunction.

° From 9to5Mac: A smarter Siri delay could be caused by major security concerns, suggests a developer.

° From The MacObserver: Apple exec and Ben Stiller discuss popular “Severance” series at SXSW. Show’s second season underway, third season in the works.

° From Proactive Investors: Apple’s latest product launches have Goldman Sachs feeling bullish, with the investment bank reiterating its ‘buy’ rating and setting a price target of $294.

° From Macworld: We finally have a good explanation for the iPad’s A16 processor.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Marty Jencius, Jeff Gamet, and Jim Rea discusses Apple’s newly announced iPad Air with M4 chip and the 11th-gen base iPad featuring an A16 processor, debating their value and audience appeal.

