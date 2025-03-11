Apple has released updates for macOS Sequoia, iOS, iPadOS visionOS, and tvOS.

macOS Sequoia 15.3.2 includes bug fixe and security updates. To upgrade go to System Settings > Software Update.

iOS 18.3.2 and iPadOS 18.3.2 also address bug fixes and security updates. On some devices, the updates fix a glitch that could prevent playback of some streaming content. The upgrades can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

visionOS 2.3.2 offers bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may prevent playback of some streaming content. To install visionOS 2.2, on your Vision Pro:

° From the Home Screen, open Settings > General > Software Update.

° Select Update Now.

° Wait for Vision Pro to finish installing the OS update. You can remove the headset while it’s updating.

tvOS 18.3.1addresses an issue that may prevent playback of some streaming content on Apple TV 4K. The upgrade an be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software.

