On Friday. Apple will release “Metallica,” featuring 180-degree Immersive Video footage shot in Mexico City as part of Metallica’s M72 World Tour, notes 9to5Mac.

The “Apple Immersive concert experience” for Apple Vision Pro users. will feature full performances of three Metallica songs: “Whiplash,” “One,” and “Enter Sandman.” Apple says Vision Pro users should expect “unprecedented access to James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo — from vantage points as close up as the famed Snake Pit, to wide-angle views of the band’s energetic performance in the round.”

Apple Immersive Video is a media format recorded in 8K with Spatial Audio. It offers a 180-degree of Metallic onstage.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related