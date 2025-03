Apple has updated its Sports app to version 2.6. Here are the company’s release notes: Now on Apple Sports, follow UEFA Women’s Champion’s League as the top teams compete for the most renowned title in European soccer.

Calling F1 fans! Follow all the excitement on the track this season with Apple Sports, including live leaderboards, lap times, and more.

You can download Apple Sports on the App Store.

