Apple has announced that six games and updates for Apple Arcade are coming over the next month, adding to the catalog of more than 200 games.

On April 3, Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE — the Katamari franchise’s first original game in nearly eight years — launches exclusively on Apple’s gaming service. In this new adventure, players roll the Katamari as ordered by the King of All Cosmos, embracing the series’ gameplay of “roll, stick, and grow.” The game appears alongside Bandai Namco’s other games on the service, including Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat, Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, and PAC-MAN Party Royale.

Also joining Apple Arcade on April 3 are Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve, the newest entry in the series by TAITO CORPORATION; puffies., a puzzle game from Apple Design Award winner Lykke Studios; Atari’s RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+, enhanced for iPhone and iPad; The Game of Life 2+, the official sequel to Hasbro’s family board game from Marmalade Game Studio; and Sesame Street Mecha Builders+, a STEM adventure for young learners from StoryToys.

In addition to new games, players can also look forward to content updates for Arcade games, playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, including NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, PGA TOUR Pro Golf, and Skate City: New York.

About Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free. Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95, Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

