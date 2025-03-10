Starting today, when Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning customers using Apple Maps EV Routing in CarPlay plan a trip and need a charge, they’ll be able to automatically be routed to a North American Charging Standard (NACS) fast charging station, such as a compatible Tesla Supercharger along the way.

Here are the details:

Apple Maps EV Routing in CarPlay allows drivers to input their route and can view the estimated battery level they will have when they get to a destination, as well as suggested charging stations along the way if charging is needed.

Previously, Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning drivers would have to manually open another app, then enter a NACS fast charger as a destination to have it added to their route.

Now, with the Apple Maps EV Routing and NACS fast charger integration, the experience will be more seamless.

There is no vehicle software update – the capability is available now with CarPlay and iPhone running iOS 17 and later.

“Our goal is to make the charging experience simple for customers on-the-go, from when they enter their destination to plan their route, to when they complete their charge session,” says Robert Hayes with Ford’s Public Charging Customer Experience. Go here for more info.

